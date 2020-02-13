|
Lori Sessions Sims passed away February 10th after a faith filled battle with cancer. Lori was born to Rulon and Maxine Sessions on December 19th, 1959. Lori received her MBA at the University of Utah and was a certified public accountant. She held many jobs in accounting and most recently was employed by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Finance Department. Lori married Michael Sims in November 2002 in the Salt Lake Temple and was blessed beyond her dreams by his love, compassion, humor, strength, and optimism. Her greatest desire was to simply be wherever he was. They equally enjoyed traveling to see the beauty and wonders of this world, attending sporting events, serving together in Church callings, walking, gardening, spending time with friends and family or simply shopping together. They did everything together. Her two favorite sayings were "love and laughter forever" and "give me one more day."
Lori treasured her membership and service in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a deep and abiding faith and love for her Savior, Jesus Christ. She had an endless gratitude for his Atonement. Lori is preceded in death by her parents, Rulon and Maxine Sessions. She is survived by her husband, Michael Sims; his children, Ryan (Whitney) Sims, Julee (Aaron) Wheadon, and Shantel Sims; siblings, Sharyn Heiner, Brent (Christine) Sessions, Rick (Lynette) Sessions, and Debbie (Gary) Fowler. She is also survived by Mike's 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at the Woodbriar Ward Building, 900 Eaglepointe Drive, North Salt Lake, Utah. A vewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14th at the ward building and from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Bountiful, Utah. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund or to the Huntsman Cancer Center.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020