Dec. 8,1967 ~ Oct. 1, 2019
Lori's spirit left this earth on the morning of October 1, 2019. She was born December 8, 1967, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and grew up in Taylorsville, Utah.Lori's greatest passion was her three daughters who were the love of her life. In the hierarchy of whom Lori loved most, her daughters clearly held the #1 position. Lori is survived by her mother Patsy Gustin, her sister Joey (Shawn Kennedy), her three daughters Maysen, Tylar, and Alexia, and her two granddaughters Sephira and Nova, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Monday, October 7, 6-8pm and again Tuesday, October 8, 10-11am in the LDS church building at 12154 S. 3600 W, Riverton, UT. The funeral service will follow on Saturday at 11am. The Interment will be at Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 W 4100 S. To read the full obituary or to share memories and condolences to the family visit www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019