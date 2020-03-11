Home

Walker Sanderson Funeral Home - Orem
646 East 800 North
Orem, UT 84097
(801) 226-3500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Sanderson Funeral Home - Orem
646 East 800 North
Orem, UT 84097
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Heather Ridge Stake Center
450 East 2000 North
Orem, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Heather Ridge Stake Center
450 East 2000 North
Orem, UT
Lorin Dale Leavitt

Lorin Dale Leavitt, age 71 of Orem, Utah passed away Saturday March 7, 2020. Funeral Services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m., Heather Ridge Stake Center, 450 East 2000 North, in Orem, with visitation at the church from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Friends and family may also visit Friday, March 13, 2020, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem. Interment will be in Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. Military Honors will be performed. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.walkersanderson.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020
