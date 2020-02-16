|
Lorna Caroll Fisher Young passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on September 18, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ethel Lisle and Kendall Burnham Fisher. Carroll was a 1948 graduate of South High School. She married W. Frank Young on August 19, 1951 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Together they had five children.
Mom never turned down the opportunity to dance, whether with a group or alone, she now is dancing with her sweetheart in Heaven. Caroll will be truly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. She will also be missed at the Gorge and Tabiona, where she spent time and shared many memories with her family and friends. She is survived by her children; Jim, John (Anita), Debbie Hill (Frank), Terry Gunn (Stan), and Cindy Gold (George), ten grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Frank, parents, sister, brother, grandson, Tim Young and Daughter-in-law, Teresa Young. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020