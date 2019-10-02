|
|
Lorna Louise Draper Yorgason
November 24, 1932 ~ September 30, 2019
On September 30, 2019, the heart of our family, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully, returning home to our Heavenly Father and a joyful reunion with her parents and sister. While struggling with dementia for the past six years, Lorna's physical health was remarkably good. A fall, which resulted in a broken hip, led to her rapid decline.
Lorna was born November 24,1932 in Fountain Green, Utah to Neil and Geraldine Draper. The oldest of three children, she was a nurturing and protective big sister. Lorna loved growing up in the small country town of Fountain Green. From an early age, Lorna began to develop her many talents and gifts, which included a love for music and playing the piano. As a student, she was always at the top of her class, and was known for giving her best effort in every undertaking.
She graduated with high honors from Moroni High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Keith Yorgason (Bob) on September 8, 1952 in San Diego, California. They were later sealed together as husband and wife for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple on July 30, 1954. Lorna moved to San Diego and later to Bremerton, Washington, to be with her husband while he served in the U.S. Navy. During this time, she dedicated herself to developing her remarkable homemaking and culinary skills. She was known for these talents throughout her life and blessed her loved ones with delicious meals, homemade rolls, potato salad, and sugar cookies that will never be forgotten.
Lorna's family was her greatest joy. She was thrilled to welcome each child, grandchild and great-grandchild into this world showering them all with her love. She made every family gathering a delight. Family members could hardly wait to see her. Her Easter egg hunts and Halloween parties were not to be missed. It always made everyone smile to see the clever costumes worn by Grandma and Grandpa at their annual Halloween party.
Lorna was always willing to work to help provide for the needs of her family. She worked in the computer department of Christensen Diamond Products, which merged with Norton and retired after 22 years of service. Later, she was employed at the Utah Manufacturers Association and at American Roofing company, where she helped her sons build a successful business. Wherever she worked throughout her life, she was a model employee and a delight to be around. Even with heavy employment responsibilities, she was always there for her family and supported her children and grandchildren in all their endeavors.
Lorna was blessed with the ability to create beauty in every setting. She was always busy cleaning, decorating and redecorating her home. She was a skilled seamstress and spent many hours making thoughtful gifts for her loved ones, including crocheting baby afghans and 78 Christmas stockings, one for each member of her family. Each stocking is a unique and cherished treasure.
Lorna was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many teaching and leadership capacities, including Relief society instructor, Stake Relief Society secretary and Laurel adviser. She found great joy and fulfillment in serving as an ordinance worker in the Jordan River Temple. Lorna was a true disciple of Jesus Christ and touched the lives of countless people through her love and compassionate service. Her example and legacy of faith and devotion to the Lord will continue to bless and inspire her descendants for generations to come.
She is preceded in death by her parents Geraldine Hill Draper and Neil Willis Draper; and sister Shirley Draper Hansen. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bob Yorgason; brother Neil R. (Pat) Draper; three children, Keith (Diane) Yorgason, Brent (Nancy) Yorgason and Lori (David) Friel; 19 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the Riverview Ward Chapel, 1327 West 5550 South, Taylorsville, on Friday, October 4th at 10:00 a.m. Viewings will be held Thursday, October 3rd, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road and Friday morning at the church from 9:00-9:45 a.m. Interment, will be at the Fountain Green City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019