Lorna Gillman Bushman
1937~2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Lorna Gillman Bushman passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in her home in Millcreek City Utah. Lorna was born January 25,1937 in Provo Utah to Reed C. Gillman and Beulah Varley. She grew up on her family farm in Lindon Utah. She attended Pleasant Grove High School and later moved to Salt Lake City where she attended and graduated from LDS Business College.
While attending college she met her sweetheart Therald Duane Bushman. Lorna was always a good cook and it is apparent that she won her way to Therald's heart with her cooking. Therald and Lorna were married on April 5, 1963 in Lindon Utah.
Together they had two Boys Kevin and Ryan. Her family meant so much to her. She made sure that she put her needs behind those of her "3" boys. On July 20, 1991 she was blessed with her greatest desire and was sealed forever in the Salt Lake Temple to her family.
Lorna learned to love doing things that boys do such as supporting them in many sporting events and going on Motorcyle and ATV trips and attending every BYU football game no matter the weather. Camping was a big part of her life with her family. She could be found riding behind Therald in their early years of marriage on his Harley.
Later in life she was blessed with two daughters Rhonda and Christy, as her sons were married and she loved them as her own. Lorna enjoyed passing on her skills of cooking, sewing and of course cleaning to her daughters in law. Though no one could ever keep a house clean enough for her expectations. She could often be found in her sewing room making blankets, pillows, and other personalized things with her various sewing machines. She was an amazing seamstress.
Lorna found a new favorite hobby as her grandkids came along. She loved each one of her grandkids and wanted nothing more than to be there to support them in everything they were doing. This meant many trips to New Jersey to support her grandkids from afar. She will miss them dearly and even said in her last few weeks that she wanted to live longer just to see them grow.
Lorna was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many different callings. She loved to serve, but mostly is known for her years serving in the Relief Society as President. Her favorite thing was to visit those in need and take them a warm meal. She was like a mother to many whether related or not. She truly knew how to minister to others.
Lorna is survived by her husband Therald Duane Bushman, and her two boys Kevin (Rhonda) and Ryan (Christy); her brother (Carl) Lee Gillman (Carolyn). She is preceded in death by her parents Reed C. Gillman and Beulah Varley; her brother Robert Varley Gillman and her sister Neola Gillman and her granddaughter Miranda Sue Bushman.
Funeral services will be held Saturday October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Millstream Ward Building on 3400 South 1100 East Millcreek, Utah 84106. A viewing will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive Millcreek, Utah 84106 and an hour prior to the funeral Service on Saturday.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019