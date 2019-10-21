|
Lorna Robison Rands
1947~2019
Syracuse, UT-On October 16, 2019, Lorna Robison Rands passed away in her sleep. She is a beloved sister, mother and grandmother who will be missed.
Lorna was born in Kanosh, Utah on March 31, 1947 to Floyd James Robison and Ida Williams Robison. She grew up enjoying the outdoors and especially riding her horse, Sugar.
She met her spouse at BYU and married LeRoy William Rands, Jr. on August 25, 1967 in the Manti temple. They were blessed with five children, six grandchildren and seven step grandchildren.
During their 52 years together, Bill and Lorna lived in several places across the United States. She lived her last last thirty-four years in Bountiful, Layton and Syracuse, Utah.
After raising her children, Lorna continued her education receiving her a psychology degree from BYU and then a masters degree in social work from the University of Utah. With her LCSW license, Lorna developed her own counseling service in Bountiful and southern Davis County providing mental health service to countless clients over 25 years
She is survived by her husband, her children - Stacy (Dean) Maltsberger, David (Angie) Rands, Heather Rands, Kyle (Megan) Rands, Brian (Lexi) Rands and her grandchildren, Lauren, Harrison, Griffin, Parker, Zoey, Cooper and Amelia. She is survived by her sister, Karen George and preceded in death by her parents and, her brother and sister, Paul and Paula Robison.
The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25th at the Syracuse 3rd Ward chapel at the corner of Gordan Avenue and 1000 West in Syracuse. Viewings will be Thursday, October 24th, from 6 p.m.. to 8 p.m.. at Russon Mortuary in Farmington and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019