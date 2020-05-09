|
1937 ~ 2020
Lorna "Lori" (Andrus) Walker, age 83, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on May 8th, 2020 at 2:40 am. Lori was born on February 6, 1937 in Long Beach, California to Leona Howard Andrus and Henry Telford Andrus. She lived and grew up with her family in California until one evening, while attending a social, Lori met a handsome gentleman named Karl Jennings Walker. After marrying in the Oakland Temple on September 2, 1967, Karl whisked his new bride to Utah where they together raised six children. Lori resided in Utah for the rest of her life.
Lori lived a very active and fulfilling life. Along with raising six children, Lori was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She belonged to the Sunnyvale, Manhattan, and Oxford Ward in the Granger South Stake, where she served as organist and pianist. Lori loved music, and her children all remember waking up on Sunday mornings to their mother playing hymns on the piano.
Lori was a proud member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, and she loved to share stories about her ancestors. She was also a committed member of TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) where she served as a record keeper for decades. Every week, Lori would look forward to Thursdays and very rarely missed a meeting. Within that group, Lori developed many close friendships and she maintained those relationships for the rest of her life.
Among her many talents, Lori had an amazing mind and had a knack for remembering numbers. She also had the most beautiful handwriting, and to receive a card in the mail from her was always a treat. Lori never missed a birthday, and was a great support in everything her children and grandchildren were involved in. Another talent of hers was her loving sense of humor, she often left funny voicemails with each of her children where she jokingly said, "why aren't you answering your phone? Oh, I am only kidding."
Lori was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, who loved her Savior Jesus Christ deeply. She was beloved by all for she never spoke an unkind word to or about anyone. Lori had the open and unassuming qualities of being non-judgemental, accepting and loving towards every person who came into her life. She was an advocate for peace and fairness, and she loved our country and the freedoms we enjoy.
Lori is preceded in death by her husband Karl, mother and father, her older brother Richard, her older sister Shirley and her younger sister Terry. She is survived by her daughter Sherri (Frank), son Douglas (Jennilyn), son Gregory (Shannon), son Brent, daughter Kimberli (Tim) and son Bryce (Kimberly). Lori is also survived by 20.5 grandchildren: Jaeden, Keili, Olivia, Katelyn, Madison, Morgan, Mariah, Sydni, Isabelle, Savanna, Brandon, Ethan, Nathaniel, Gavin, Thomas, Tiger, Audrey, Shizuku ("Suki"), Cash, Kenshiro, and Baby to come. Lori is also blessed to be survived by her two great-grandchildren, Emmett and Luke, and her identical twin sister, Myrna Kirchgestner.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, May 10, 2020 from 3-5 pm at Valley View Memorial Park and Funeral Home at 4335 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT 84120. Flowers and condolences can be sent to the funeral home or valleyviewfh.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 9 to May 10, 2020