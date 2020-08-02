1/1
Lorraine J. Robinson
Lorraine J Robinson
1923 ~ 2020
Lorraine J Robinson, 97, died July 28, 2020 in Wilton, California. Born July 12, 1923 to Inez and Roland Turnbull of Rockdale, Wisconsin.
Survived by daughters Dagne Mecham and Marilee Naten, 3 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren and her brother John Turnbull. Preceded in death by sister Jean Ryan.
Lorraine served in the US Marine Corps during World War II as an aircraft maintenance technician based in Hawaii. Later she became State Commander of the VFW for Utah.
She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a church mission in New Zealand. She did extensive genealogy research of her family lines. She authored books regarding Norwegian and Scottish heritage.
Lorraine was a world traveler, visiting nearly every country in the world.
She will be remembered as accomplished, positive and enthusiastic. She had great love of faith, family and country. She will be missed by all.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
