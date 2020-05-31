1927 ~ 2020
Our sweet mom, Lorraine Spainhower, age 92, died May 28, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born December 8, 1927 to Lorin Philo Johnson and Mary Lessie Eastman in Payson, Utah. She married Myles Edwin Spainhower on May 19, 1948 in Payson, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
She was the best mom who enjoyed camping, traveling with dad, sewing, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her four children, Lynda (Tony) Hunter, Carrie (Steve) Nielson, Dave (Glenna) Spainhower, and Jane (Murray) Sharp; 14 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings.
A private viewing will be held followed by a private graveside service in Payson, UT on Wednesday, June 3rd. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on May 31, 2020.