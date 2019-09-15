|
Lorraine Stevens Bullock
1924 ~ 2019
Lorraine was taken to paradise on September 10, 2019. She left us in her 95th year. She was born October 12, 1924 to David Earl Stevens and Winona Turner Ursenbach. She is survived by her children, Jim (Nancy), Rick (Sharon), Cecily Zyph (Mike), Judy Ure, Steve (Leslie), Kim (Tina), Glenn (Cindy), and Jonathan (Diane); her brother, Robert Stevens; and sister in law Mary Bullock; 37 grandchildren; and 54 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Reed R. Bullock; son in law Tom Ure; granddaughter, Emily Bullock; and grandsons, Thomas and Justin Ure.
There will be a viewing at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, UT, Sunday, September 15th from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be at Kaysville 2nd Ward, 25 South 200 East, Kaysville, UT, Monday, September 16th at 11:00 AM, with a viewing from 10-10:45 before the service. Interment, Bountiful City Cemetery. For Full obituary go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019