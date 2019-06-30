|
|
Lorrie Ray Jackson
1956 - 2019
Lorrie Ray a loving mother, sister and daughter returned to our heavenly father on June 24th, 2019. Lorrie was born on September 22nd, 1956 to William Ray McOmie and Mary Patricia Jensen in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Growing up in Layton, UT, Lorrie attended and graduated from Layton High School. She truly loved her family and friends and was a devoted mother, sister and loyal friend.
Lorrie is survived by the joys of her life, her two daughters Stephanie Jo Mendonca, Candice Marie Jackson; and her two granddaughters Madison Anne and Genevieve Elizabeth. She is also survived by her mother Mary Patricia Jensen; her father William Ray McOmie; step-mother Betsy; and her step-siblings Jody Lamb-Howe and Josh Lamb. Preceded in death by her brother Chris McOmie.
Lorrie was a fun-loving kindhearted woman with a contiguous smile and laugh. She made friends with everyone she met and helped many people throughout her lifetime. She loved to paint and show her creativity side, go camping, play golf, attend rodeos and concerts, ride motorcycles, and volunteer her time at the American Legion Post 112.
A memorial service will be planned on Saturday, July 13th from 11am-1pm at The Chateau at The Rose Shop located at 1910 E. Dimple Dell Road, Sandy UT 84092. There will also be a celebration of her life at the American Legion Post 112 on Sunday, July 14th from 2-6pm located at 320 E. 3900 S. Salt Lake, UT 84107. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 30, 2019