Lorrin Powell
Oct. 24, 1948 ~ July 15, 2020
Lorrin Powell, our sweet husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at home on July 15, 2020. He married Carol Meyer August 31, 1968. Lorrin loved life. He was a Master Moldsman. He loved the mountains and nature. He was loved by many. He is survived by his sweetheart Carol Powell, son Jason Powell, daughter Heather Hendrickson (Shane), grandson, Trysten Hendrickson, son-in-law Ernie von Weller. Thank you Inspiration Hospice for all your loving care.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 21, 2020
He was truly a good man and husband with many skills. You shared most of your lives together. This parting is only temporary yet knowing it is doesn't lessen the grief. May the Lord comfort you.
Sheila Wolf
Friend
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Maria Justice
Friend
