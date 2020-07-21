Oct. 24, 1948 ~ July 15, 2020

Lorrin Powell, our sweet husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at home on July 15, 2020. He married Carol Meyer August 31, 1968. Lorrin loved life. He was a Master Moldsman. He loved the mountains and nature. He was loved by many. He is survived by his sweetheart Carol Powell, son Jason Powell, daughter Heather Hendrickson (Shane), grandson, Trysten Hendrickson, son-in-law Ernie von Weller. Thank you Inspiration Hospice for all your loving care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store