Louanne P. Evensen
1937 ~ 2020
Louanne Peterson Evensen, beloved wife, mother, foster mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt, age 83, died unexpectedly on May 21, 2020. She is now reunited with her husband who passed on nearly 30 years ago. Born January 29, 1937 in San Jose, California to Vern James ("Jay") Peterson and Annie Jewell Sims. She married Wendell Earl ("Wendy") Evensen September 11, 1958 in the Los Angeles LDS Temple. An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she held many church positions throughout her life. She loved writing Road Shows. She served as a Member Locator Missionary for 20 years. Her life revolved around compassionate service. She was active in the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, serving as Chaplain, Registrar, and Parliamentarian. Louanne was an avid genealogist. Her family was her main concern in life. She received a tennis scholarship to Fresno State College. Her work as Feature Editor and Honor Society President served her well as she graduated in 1958 with an English degree. She sold a feature article to a trade magazine to buy Wendy's wedding ring. Louanne loved music and playing the piano and ukulele. She grew up with parents who recorded music together, a father who performed in a Hawaiian swing band, and uncles who harmonized beautifully. She loved painting and identifying wildflowers and would create beauty wherever she lived. Louanne enjoyed traveling and seeing new places, both stateside and around the world. She is survived by four children, Alan (Leeza) Evensen, Eric (Diana) Evensen, Darrel (Anne) Evensen, and Diane (Troy) Smith, foster daughter Anita Nakai, 16 grandchildren, one great grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews, and many others who love her dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her younger brother, Randy Peterson. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 pm on May 30, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 10600 South 1700 East, Sandy, Utah. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Navajo Relief Fund.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 24, 2020