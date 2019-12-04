Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Hillcrest 2nd Ward
8735 S Harvard Park Dr
Sandy, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillcrest 2nd Ward
8735 S Harvard Park Dr
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louie Greenhalgh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louie Greenhalgh


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louie Greenhalgh
1929 ~ 2019
Louie Holyoak Greenhalgh, 90, of Midvale, Ut passed on December 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Moab, Utah to Richard LeRoy Holyoak and Sarah V. Schofield on June 7, 1929. Married to L Glade Greenhalgh in the Manti, Utah temple, June 7, 1955. He survives at the home. Also survived by 6 children: Mark, Burbank, CA, Phillip (Janice), Brigham City, UT, LaMar (Liz), West Jordan, UT, Linden, (Kara), Tooele, UT, Vernon (Cydney), Sandy, UT, and Annetta Geyer (Ed), Moore, TX, 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Hillcrest 2nd Ward, 8735 S Harvard Park Dr, Sandy, UT. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10-10:45 at the church and Friday, December 6 from 6-8 pm at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S State St, Midvale, Ut. For more information, see www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -