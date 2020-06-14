Louie Hernandez

"Mr. Clean"

June 21, 1935 ~ May 18, 2020

Louie peacefully passed away at home on Monday, May 18, 2020, after a long goodbye from Alzheimer's disease. He was born June 21, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Joseph Hernandez and Emily Moya. He married Joann Stewart in Laughlin, NV, May 29, 1992. He retired from Kennecott Copper Smelter in 1997.

Louie was a hardworking man that provided a good life for his 6 children and 2 step-sons, whom he loved very much. He was an avid Steelers and NY Yankees fan and a car guy. He met his wife, Joann, trying to buy her 1964 Chevy, he ended up with the car and a wife. Their 38 years together was a good life with many warm and wonderful memories. They enjoyed traveling and attending gatherings with family and friends. Louie liked keeping his cars clean and chromed up. He was always dressed like a million dollars and never had a hair out of place.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joann; children from previous marriages: Norma (Scott) Nelson, Gordon Hernandez, Anthony Hernandez, Kory Hernandez, Tina Dowland, Tori Hernandez and step-son, Cody; siblings: Vera, Josie, Jovie, Andy (Maria), Joe (Gloria), Genevieve, Rita (Richard) Montano and Maurice "Mo" (Dorothy) and Benny (Becky); 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 89 nieces and nephews. Louie was preceded in death by his parents, step-son, Lance and brother, Ruben.

Joann will miss Louie very much. "Vaya Con Dios, My Love."

To honor his life, a Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 20, 2020, 2:00 pm at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley, Utah. In lieu of flowers consider a donation in his name to Alzheimer's Research.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Louie's many wonderful hospice nurses and aides.



