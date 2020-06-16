Our beloved father, grandfather and friend Louie Long 83 passed away on June 11th, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah of complications associated with Parkinson's disease.
Louie was born May 7th, 1937 in Pueblo, Colorado to Louie and Bernice Calkins Long. He graduated from Pueblo County High School, received his undergraduate from Colorado State University, a master's in Health Science from Adams State University and later his P.H.D from the University of Utah.
He was married to Annette Miller divorced. In 1978 he married Sherry Green Wilmarth. Their marriage was a true love affair for 35 years. Together, they exemplified putting each other's need first and true companionship.
Louie lived a remarkable life. He grew up on a farm where he learned "You're in the Field Until the Work is Done". This approach to life, his love for sports and a desire to obtain education shaped his life.
He was a three-sport athlete in high school, a college athlete playing quarterback at Colorado State University and later became a coach in football, baseball and wrestling. Ever the passionate competitor, he led many teams to National and State championship honors, including a State football title as Head Coach at Olympus High School. He was recognized as "Coach of the Year" multiple times. He also applied that same passion for building others as a teacher, principal and school administrator. He received numerous recognitions, including National Principal of the Year and Administrator of the year twice. His influence with youth over many years of coaching, teaching and school administration has left us with a lasting legacy of caring, mentoring and love that is immeasurable.
On August 16th, 1977 Louie was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a day he would often refer to as "one of the most important days of his life". He became a dedicated member serving faithfully in many ways, including as Bishop of a Young Single Adult Ward and faithful Temple worker for many years. His devotion and love of the Savior Jesus Christ was evident in the way he lived his life and the love he freely shared.
Louie is survived by his Son Louie (Barbara) Long and stepchildren Scott (Jill) Wilmarth, Steve (Kim) Wilmarth and Allison (Phil) Graham, thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Louie's surviving siblings include Sister Sharon (Gene) West and Brother Rick (Lisa) Long. Preceded in death by Sherry Long (wife), Eugene Long (brother) and parents.
The family expresses our deepest appreciation to Bristol Hospice, Ashford of Draper Assisting Living and the many friends who have blessed Louie and our family with their countless acts of kindness.
A private family funeral will be held Thursday June 18th. Those wishing to view the service can visit www.facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial. In lieu of flowers consider donating to the Louie J. Long student scholarship at Olympus High School.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.