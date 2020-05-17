|
Louis "Kip" T Sayre III was the second child and first son born to Lou and Dottie Sayre on October 24, 1949. His family moved frequently during his childhood and lived in Minnesota, Wyoming and Utah. Kip contracted polio at the age of two and lost the use of his left leg and had only partial use of his right. But Kip was a fighter and attempted all the things his childhood friends did while using leg braces and canes. Kip graduated from Bountiful High School in 1967. He went to St. Mary's University in Winona MN to major in Political Science and then graduated from Winona State University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in June of 1973. In 1989 he received his Master of Education from the University of Utah.
Kip married Lynette Riley in June of 1979 and their daughter, Kelly Anne, was born in May of 1980. Kip and Lynette were highly active in Utah Jaycees for many years and Kip held multiple positions in local and state levels. Kip was instrumental in spearheading the first North Salt Lake Get Out to Vote Pancake Breakfast.
Kelly and her Dad had a great love for softball and Kip coached Kelly's Bonnet Ball team for many years. He also coached her first year with the Utah Stars and was always her biggest supporter as they traveled to all the games throughout the Western States.
Kip began his teaching career at West High School and in 1990 started his 20-year career at Judge Memorial Catholic High School in Salt Lake teaching History, American Government and Debate. His debate coaching skills helped Judge's teams to qualify for State 17 out of 20 years, winning numerous Region Team and Region Individual Championships. Kip was a Double Diamond Coach with the National Forensics League. Kip was voted Teacher of the Year in 2003 and was chosen Senior Inspirational Speaker in 2004 and 2006. He touched countless students lives and was deeply loved and respected by all of them. The biggest disappointment in his life was when he was abruptly and unjustly terminated by Principal Bartman in 2008. He taught one more year at Horizonte High School in Salt Lake but his teaching spirit had been crushed and his health began to decline.
Kip served 12 years as a Commissioner on the Utah State Textbook Commission. The 11-member Commission oversees the various Curriculum Materials Committees and evaluates and approves semi-annually all materials approved for purchase by the School Districts.
Kip and Joni were married in June of 2002 and had 18 years together. He said if he could keep her laughing, she would never leave him, and he was right! Joni took care of Kip through many hospitalizations and his final illness. Kip was a good grandpa and had an incredibly special bond with granddaughter, Ella.
Kip's health began failing because of post-polio syndrome and he passed away peacefully at home on May 10, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Joni, his daughter Kelly (Ryan) Rogerson, stepdaughter Michele (Doug) Backes, step-son Tony (Christina) Bueno; grandchildren Benji Backes, Ella Backes, Anabell Bueno and Katie Bueno; siblings: Linda Schuh, Claudia (Dan) Johnson, Betsy (Dean) Varner, Christopher (Rad) Sayre, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and his beloved cat, Buttercup, who never left his lap! Kip was predeceased by his loving parents Lou and Dottie Sayre, nephew Tony Schuh, brother-in-law Gordon Schuh; and devoted pets, Pippin and Merlin.
A celebration of Kip's life will be held when it is safe for everyone to gather. Kip wanted all his students to know that he was so proud of all their accomplishments and loved hearing from them throughout the years.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 17, 2020