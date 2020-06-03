Louis Wells Jensen
1926 - 2020
Louis W. Jensen
1926 ~ 2020
Louis Wells Jensen passed away on May 31, 2020 at his home in South Jordan, Utah at the age of 94 due to natural causes. He was born on March 19, 1926 in Spring City, Utah to Orrin and Bergetta Larsen Jensen.
Louis enjoyed his small-town upbringing. He served a church mission to Finland. During the Korean War he was stationed in San Francisco as an Army MP. It was there he met his beloved Patrea Egbert and they married in the Manti Temple November 18, 1955 and spent 50 years together before Patrea passed away in 2006.
Louis graduated from BYU with a master's degree in Education. He spent many years as an elementary school principal in the Granite District. As a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in many callings including Academy Park Ward Bishop and Kearns East Stake President. Louis devoted his time in retirement to road trips, restoring an ancestral home in Spring City and mainly to his family who loved him dearly.
He is survived by 6 children: Craig (Carla), Diane (Darrell) Dell'Andrea, Brent (Carrie Ann), Mark (Lisa), Jenesse (Chris) Durling, and David; 19 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; and brother Verl.
Private family services will be held. Interment, Friday, June 5, 10:30 a.m. at Spring City Cemetery.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Interment
10:30 AM
Spring City Cemetery
