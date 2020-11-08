Louise Anne Heyman van Uitert

1928 -2020

Louise Anne Heyman van Uitert, age 92, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on November 3, 2020.

LuAnne was born on June 28, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Louise Colditz Heyman and Walter Kurt Heyman, recent immigrants from Germany. LuAnne's first language was German and her first word was a´rbeiten (work), an apt metaphor for her industrious and productive life.

She married Bert van Uitert on September 4, 1946 in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During their marriage, LuAnne and Bert lived for short periods of time in New York, New Jersey, and Ohio, finally settling in Boston, Massachusetts where they remained for nearly 30 years. After retirement they returned to Utah to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

LuAnne began piano lessons at the age of eight and became an accomplished pianist and organist. She excelled in school, graduating from South High School and later on the University of Utah, where she was awarded a Bachelor's degree in German, with honors.

She was a devoted member of the Church, serving at all levels of the Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary organizations. Beginning at the age of twelve, LuAnne served as an organist or pianist in nearly every ward or branch she attended. She also served as an ordinance worker at the Jordan River and Bountiful temples for many years.

LuAnne is survived by her two sons, Dennis van Uitert (Fae) and Kurt van Uitert (Diana), as well as her eight grandchildren, Antonie van Uitert (Anna), Rebecca van Uitert (Jason Howell), Marie Louise van Uitert (Daniel Endreson), Walker van Uitert (Maiki), Katrina Long (Adam), Benjamin van Uitert, Bert van Uitert (Catherine), and Elizabeth Hernandez (Joseph). She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren, Jamie, Maria Louise, Jesus, Manuel, Roxana, Samuel, Evelyn, Charles, Andrew, and Lydia Louise. She is also survived by her siblings-Bernice Nichols (Joe), Walter Heyman, Frank Heyman, and Wilford Heyman (Sheri). LuAnne was preceded in death by her parents and devoted husband, Bert.

Due to current health precautions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private ceremony for family members will take place at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Chapel (3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84106) on Saturday, November 14 at 11:00 am. Viewings will also be held at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 13 from 6:00-8:00 pm, and Saturday, November 14 from 10:00-10:45 am. The service will be broadcast via internet for those unable to attend in person. Interment will be held at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store