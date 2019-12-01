|
|
Louise Barron
1924 - 2019
Olive Louise Thorpe Barron, born 10/11/1924 in Salt Lake City, UT to Yale C. and Olive Thorpe, passed away November 28, 2019 at the age of 95 in Sandy, Utah. She had a younger sister and brother, Helen and Neal. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in every organization. Louise graduated from Provo High School and went to college in Cedar City, Utah where she met her husband. On May 10, 1944 at the age of 19, she married June S. Barron in the Manti Temple. They were married for 60 years and together had seven children. Throughout her life, Louise lived in Spanish Fork, Logan, Provo, Panguitch, Cedar City, and Sandy, Utah. She was an accomplished pianist and organist and taught piano for 50 years. She was the ward organist in every ward she lived. Louise was also an avid reader and an excellent seamstress who especially loved sewing for her children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful, selfless person with a gentle soul and as a mom was the perfect example of patience and kindness.
Louise is survived by all of her children; Cheryl (Wess) Roberts, Lara (Steven) Halladay, Annette (Dave) Shaw, Joan (Clair) Morris, Beverlee (Rand) Olsen, James (Melissia) Barron, and Julie (Buddy) Zarbock; 20 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, and grandson Allen. Thanks to the staff at Sunrise Senior Living for their loving care of our dear mom. A private family service will be held Wednesday, December 4th.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019