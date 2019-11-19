|
Louise C. Mazur
1945 ~ 2019
Louise passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, November 17, 2019.
She was born July 21, 1945 in Eglin AFB, FL to J. Beatrice and Louis Campbell. She married James M. Mazur June 10, 1967 and together they had three children. Louise was very devoted to her Catholic faith, serving as a Eucharistic Minister and giving her time to help settle refugee families in Utah.
She is survived by her children, Jennifer, Rebecca (Frank Gubik) and John (Megan); and one granddaughter, Sacha.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 21 at 11:00 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1375 East Spring Lane, Salt Lake City.
Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019