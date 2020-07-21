1/1
Louise Kingsbury
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1946 ~ 2020
Dorothy Louise Kingsbury-writer, painter, bibliophile, and accomplished traveler-passed away July 15, 2020, in St. George, Utah. Her younger sister Kathy was by her side.
Louise was born September 22, 1946 to Ilene Hanks Kingsbury and Ronald Lovesy Kingsbury-the fifth of six children. She married L. Leon Peterson Jr. in November 1973; the two later divorced.
A lifelong University of Utah enthusiast, Louise earned her B.A. in English and journalism from the U in 1969, followed by a master's degree in journalism in 1971. From 1970 to 1976, She worked for the U.S. Information Agency in Washington D.C. as a Foreign Service information officer and associate editor, helping found Horizons USA magazine. After spending a few years teaching journalism at both Weber State and the U of U, Louise embarked on a 35-year career as an editor with the USDA Forest Service, where she was honored with several merit awards, including for work on a presidential commission on the environment.
Raised in a family of writers, Louise developed an incurable addiction to the written word early on. Throughout her life and career, she penned dozens of magazine articles (for local to international publications), and edited or contributed to hundreds of scientific papers, technical reports, and books. She curated a home library capable of inspiring jealousy in any book lover and was constantly reading until a stroke debilitated her in February 2020.
Louise loved to travel and filled her home with a curio of treasures collected from countries far and wide. A headstrong, independent, and incredibly funny woman, she made and maintained lifelong friendships wherever she went.
Louise is survived by her three sisters-Frances, Elizabeth, and Kathleen-as well as a collection of loving nieces and nephews, many of whom viewed her as another parent.
Per her wishes, funeral services will not be held. Louise preferred that upon her death, those that would like to mourn her go out to a nice dinner and watch a sad movie together.
She taught formally for a few years, edited professionally for a good many more, but those of us who loved her never stopped learning from her. She taught us the value of independence, generosity, and friendship. We remember her as she lived, a good book in one hand, a glass of wine in another, watching the sunset on a faraway shore.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 22, 2020
Louise was one of the brightest lights in a group of over-achievers that I supervised at the Forest Service's Intermountain Research Station from 1983 until I retired in 1994. She then took over as the leader of the group and served with distinction for many more years. What I remember most about Louise was her willingness to tackle any job. When our work got hectic, which it often did because we had no control over the number or type of tasks given us, Louise invariably appeared in my office asking, "What can I do to help?" She helped a lot many times, without complaint. It is an honor to have worked with her.
Dick Klade
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Louise always had a smile for me and was very welcoming. She will be missed by many.
Hannah New
Friend
July 21, 2020
I am grateful I got to meet her. I wish I had known her better. I dearly love her sister, Kathy and her family. Im so sorry for your loss Kathy, John, Nate, Laura, Mary, and Garian
Diana Alley
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved