Louise Rose
McGeehan Barta
1928 ~ 2020
SLC, UT-Louise Rose McGeehan Barta passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 12, 1928 to William H. & Angelina M. McGeehan.
A viewing will be held at the Salt Lake Christian Center located at 4300 S. 700 E. in SLC on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10-11 AM. A funeral will follow and Louise will be laid to rest at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. For full obituary, visit www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020