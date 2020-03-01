Home

Serenity Funeral Home
12278 S Lone Peak Pkwy #103
Draper, UT 84020
801-255-2801
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Salt Lake Christian Center
4300 S. 700 E.
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map

Louise Rose McGeehan Barta


1928 - 2020
Louise Rose McGeehan Barta Obituary
Louise Rose
McGeehan Barta
1928 ~ 2020
SLC, UT-Louise Rose McGeehan Barta passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 12, 1928 to William H. & Angelina M. McGeehan.
A viewing will be held at the Salt Lake Christian Center located at 4300 S. 700 E. in SLC on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10-11 AM. A funeral will follow and Louise will be laid to rest at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. For full obituary, visit www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020
