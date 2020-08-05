Lourdes Yañez Atkinson
1955 - 2020
On February 14, 1955 the world gained a whole lot of sass and love with the birth of Lourdes Yañez Atkinson aka "Lou". Lou was born in El Paso, Texas to Alberto and Natividad Yañez. She spent her childhood years playing in the desert sands of Sunland Park, New Mexico, riding bikes, visiting the race track with her father, defending her older sister Alicia Perez and younger sister Yolañnda Valenzuela from school bullies, and having as much fun as possible. At age 15 she dropped out of school to work fulltime to help contribute to her family's income. This selfless behavior would continue on until her last moments of her mortal life.
At age 19, missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints began to teach her younger sister about the gospel. Lou gained a testimony while sitting in the hallway eavesdropping on the discussions. She was the first member of her family to be baptized.
In 1976, she was sealed to the same missionary that baptized her, Byrce Atkinson, in the Salt Lake temple.
What brought her the most joy in life was being a mother. Matthew, Marlene and Melissa or "The M & M Kids" were her pride and joy. Based on her experience growing up as a bilingual first generation American citizen, education was very important to her. She spent countless hours making learning packets, teaching her children how to use a typewriter, listening to vocabulary cassette tapes, and teaching them "street smarts". Above all she reinforced her Heavenly Father's love for His children.
Lou was a mother to all. This included neighborhood kids, and eventually the mother or Director of the Midvale Boys and Girls Club. She energetically served in her community through many non profit organizations.
Lou exemplified charity for others' by cooking and sharing meals. If you were visiting her, expect to be fed and never say no to a meal. She would cook up a storm for the PTA, missionary farewells, weddings, and any and every holiday. She never let anyone leave her home hungry.
With all her health complications and challenges, Lou still accomplished more in her 65 years of life than most people do in 90. Lou left this life on her own terms and in her own way, surrounded by her husband and children on Sunday August 2, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 9:00 am at the South Jordan Highland Stake Center 10227 S 4000 W South Jordan Utah. A viewing will be on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), South Jordan, Utah. Masks are required.
Lou spent her life feeding everyone. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Utah Food Bank or food pantry near you. For a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
.