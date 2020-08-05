Lou was the PTA President at Midvale Elementary School where I was a

teacher. I always felt like she made the school run! Always so capable

with her “ Take Charge attitude” that when Lou took on a job, you knew

it would be done right! Her self-deprecating humor endeared her to

everyone! She made people laugh and feel comfortable! No doubt about it though, the joy in her life was from her children and grandchildren!

She embraced each new child and loved them to death! And she was

always so PROUD of everybody’s accomplishments. She made the world

a better place! I will totally miss seeing her posts on Face Book.

Dianne Gaschler



Friend