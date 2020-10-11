Luacine Clark Sharp

Lloyd

1928 ~ 2020

Salt Lake City, UT-Luacine Clark Sharp Lloyd (Sally, Sukey) 92, passed away peacefully in her lovely SLC home on October 4, 2020. Mom was born June 28, 1928, to Ivor and Marianne Savage Clark Sharp. She spent her early years in New York before her family returned home to the Avenues in Salt Lake City. Mother attended Lowell Elementary, Bryant Jr. High, East High School and then graduated from BYU majoring in Political Science. Uncle Louis H. Lloyd introduced her to his nephew Cecil, (who was also attending BYU) after Sunday meetings at the LDS 20th Ward. Sally and Cecil both took the same Greyhound bus back to Provo and had their first official date in February 1948. She and Cecil Earl Lloyd were married in the SLC Temple on November 30, 1949.

In 1952, Mother was 24 when she learned she had contracted the polio virus. That same week she learned that Cecil was being deployed to Korea and their young son, Tracy was diagnosed as legally blind. The polio illness altered her body, but her spirit was as indomitable as ever and she dedicated her entire life to rearing 7 children (6 born after polio), nurturing and cherishing her 12 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Sukey's legacy is a benevolent life of service to her family, church and the community. Uppermost is the admiration her children have for her as we watched her open-hearted friendships to numerous women who needed the special love and attention she offered, and the fostering of four Native American daughters. Mother welcomed everyone into her home and her home was beautiful as she was a collector of art.

She held many positions in the Church such as RS Cultural Refinement Instructor, Stake Primary President, Den Mother, Gospel Doctrine Teacher as well as, being a faithful visiting teacher. After remarkably managing her daily tasks, somehow, she found the energy to work and volunteer outside the home as a political campaigner, LDS Hospital Ward Clerk, elementary school teacher's aide, Literacy in Action tutor and for more than 15 years she read with the students in Jo's classroom, while often reading, for her own enjoyment, until the early hours of the morning. She participated with her Val Norn sorority, numerous adult and children's book clubs and study groups. Mother was a committed student in studying the doctrine of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Dad died at home in 2010, with Tracy her oldest passing away in 1976 and her youngest daughter, Rosemary passing away in 2001. Surviving children are daughter-in-law Montie Jo Lloyd, Susan (Leonard) Black, Elizabeth (Patrick) Lynch, Jennifer (William) Wallace, Margaret Armstrong, and David (Liza) Lloyd.

Special thanks to Margaret and Jessica for their loving daily care during the last few years of Mom's life. Private family services.



