Lillian Luana Henline Baadsgaard, passed away August 15, 2019.
Born September 12, 1934 in Spanish Fork, Utah to Alvie and Clara Henline. She grew up in Thistle and Payson, Utah. She graduated from Payson High School. Attended BYU and earned a degree from the University of Utah. She married her eternal companion, Ray D. Baadsgaard, in 1955 in the Manti Temple.
She dedicated her life to her husband, children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. She found great joy in serving others. She had a gentle, kind, and fun-loving personality. She had a pure heart, charitable soul, and a deep love for the Savior.
She was an avid reader of the scriptures, history, and current events. She would frequently share what she learned with her children and grandchildren.
She had a fulfilling career in education and spent most of her time as a librarian in the Granite School District. She loved her profession and cherished working with children to foster a love of reading.
She loved to cook, sew, and quilt. She made quilts that have become treasured possessions for so many.
Survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Ray; their children Brent (Isabel), Iris Best (Wayne), Dean, Lana Beal (Jeff). 9 grandchildren, Tiffany Best-Jolly, Joshua Baadsgaard, Jaylene Hughes, Corbin Best, Jamie Gassaway, Jonathan Baadsgaard, Benjamin Beal, Jacob Beal, Samuel Beal, and one great-grandson, Jaxon Jolly. Sisters, Pearl Peters and Sheila Wasserbaech. Preceded in death by her parents, Alvie and Clara Henline and sister, Janice Lazenby.
A viewing will be held Friday, August 23rd from 6:00-8:00pm at the Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, SLC, UT 84109. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, August 24th at the East Millcreek 2nd Ward, 3750 So Hillside Lane, SLC, UT 84109, with a viewing from 9:30-10:30am. Interment: Payson City Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the Mahe family, the hospice team, and many other caregivers, friends and family for their gentle and compassionate care over the past few months.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019