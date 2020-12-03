Luana J. Holman Coleman-Ring
1929 ~ 2020
Luana J. Holman Coleman-Ring was born on January 2, 1929, in Fountain Green, UT, to Florence J. and James Rees Holman. She passed away of natural causes in American Fork, UT, in the home of her daughter, Cori, on November 29, 2020, at the age of 91.
A dedication of the grave in Murray City Cemetery will be held with her children at this time. A celebration of Luana's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
