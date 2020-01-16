|
|
Lucas Terrill Kitchen
1988 ~ 2020
Lucas Terrill Kitchen arrived reluctantly into this world on July 23, 1988. Right from the moment he was born, he was sensitive to the harshness of the world around him. This made him grow into a gentle, compassionate man, but also burdened him with more demons than most. After a valiant fight with those demons, Luke passed away on January 12, 2020 at the age of 31.
Luke attended North Summit High School, where he made an impression on everyone he met. Luke was always known for his sense of humor and his sharp intelligence. After graduating, Luke attended SUU, UVU, and SLCC. At the time of his passing, Luke was settled in a career in computer networking and loved his job and coworkers.
Though introverted by nature, Luke always made the people around him feel loved and important. His endless curiosity and willingness to listen made him immediately popular with everyone he met. He could talk to anyone about anything and leave them feeling like they had made a new best friend. At family parties, he was always the bright star; when he wasn't there, his absence was felt keenly. He found the humor in everything and was never afraid to laugh at himself (and anything else).
Luke constantly confirmed his endless compassion and love for the people around him. When Luke's beloved Gramps, Ken Henderson, was sick with cancer, Luke quit his job and dropped out of school to help take care of him. That's the type of person Luke was. He loved and idolized his Gramps, and Gramps was so proud of him.
Luke is irreplaceable. As a son, a brother, an uncle, a grandson, a nephew, a partner, and a best friend, he radiated goodness and gentleness. The people whom he touched will carry his influence with them for the rest of their lives. He was both a playful goofball and a deeply sensitive, compassionate soul.
Luke is survived by his parents, Mel and Jill Brown and Doug and Yuliana Kitchen; his siblings, Kenneth (Kristin) Brown, Kelsen, Shelby (Joseph) Dennis, Esther Ellen Brown, and Melvin R. Brown II; and his partner, Shayna Deveraux. He is also survived by a large and warm extended family who loved him so much. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 18 at 1 P.M. at 1095 S. Hoytsville Road, Coalville, UT 84017. A viewing will be from 10:00 - 12:30 prior to the service. Luke will be buried in the Hoytsville Cemetery so that he will be close to his mom, who lives nearby. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020