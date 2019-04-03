|
Luci La Faun Howard Bray
1920 ~ 2019
True to form, Faun, did it her way. At home, in bed asleep, she peacefully transitioned. 98 years on Earth she spent sharing her unique love. Her gift, such a precious gift, that has blessed us all. She loved her family dearly. Although fiercely independent, her life revolved around her family. A talented artist, and miraculous gardener; she loved sailing, boating, snowmobiling, camping and skiing.
We all feel so honored, so blessed, so fortunate to have been touched, graced, by your love. Your genuine, authentic, sweet, accepting, respectful, unconditional love is such a generous gift...exemplified by a beautiful, amazing woman. Her love was always felt…in the thousands of card games, celebrations, holidays, birthdays and ordinary days. From Flaming George trips to Lake Powell and everywhere in between. Whether you were her son, daughter, husband, grandchild, great-grandchild or friend, YOU WERE SPECIAL. She made you feel special. Moreover, she mirrored to you, your specialness. This is a gift she gave, and in so doing, invited us to give.
We will continue to celebrate you, because we know you're here. In every smile on your grandkids lips, every hummingbird outside the window, every flower in the garden. In every round of spite-and-malice, every can of oysters in the stogat goods...everywhere there is love, you, and us are there. We all love, and miss you so very much-
Your family
"My mind still talks to you.
My heart still looks for you.
But my soul knows you're at peace."
La Faun is survived by her children, Marta Bray Leaming, Calvin H. Bray, Leslee Ann Bingham, and Larry Bray; grandchildren, Jason Downard, Ryan Bingham, Justin Bingham, Brandon Kenning, Jehiah Bray, and Jarryd Bray; great-grandchildren, Canyon Downard, Skyler Downard, Melody Bingham, and Raymond Bingham. Preceded in death by her husband, Dudley M. Bray Jr.; parents, and 6 siblings.
Graveside Services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 12 noon at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 1950 E. 10600 S., Sandy, UT. Guests are invited to gather at 11:30 a.m. prior to services for a visitation in the Mortuary Courtyard. Online condolences, www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019