|
|
Lucia Balderas Rose
1943 ~ 2020
Bountiful, Utah-Lucia Balderas Rose, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away January 8, 2020.
Lucy was born in El Paso, Texas, to Reuben Balderas and Lucia Portillo, the oldest of four children-brothers Tom, George, and Reed Balderas. At the time of her birth, her father, Reuben, was serving in Europe as a soldier in the US Army during World War II. Upon her father's return from the war the family relocated to Southern California and eventually settled in Long Beach.
It was during Lucy's college years that she met her husband, Joel Rose, while both were attending a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute class at Long Beach City College.
The beautiful day arrived when Lucy and Joel married in the Los Angeles California Temple and became the proud parents of four children: sons Cameron, Glenn, and Aaron; and daughter, Jennifer. Their family eventually relocated to Bountiful, Utah, in 1986.
Lucy was raised a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully served in multiple callings in the Church throughout her life. She was a student of the holy scriptures and loved her callings as a teacher in the Church's Relief Society, Primary, and Sunday School organizations. One of her favorite hymns was "There Is Sunshine in My Soul Today," and often asked her family to sing it at family gatherings. Lucy brought sunshine to the souls of all who knew her.
Lucy is preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Lucia Balderas, and brothers Tom and George Balderas. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Joel Rose, Bountiful, Utah; sons Cameron (Sheli) Rose, Whitehouse, Texas; Glenn (Heather) Rose, Hanover, Maryland; Aaron (Mary Ann) Rose, American Fork, Utah; daughter Jennifer (Brad) Maddy, Woods Cross, Utah; her favorite nine beautiful grandchildren; and all of her dear swim buddies.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Bountiful Mueller Park Stake Center, 1800 E Mueller Park Road, Bountiful, Utah. Viewings will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the church prior to the service. Condolences may be conveyed at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020