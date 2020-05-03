|
In Loving Memory
Lucille "Ceil" Abernethy died suddenly Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 83 years young and was blessed to be able to give the gift of her liver to someone in need. She was very active and loved meeting people, working, meeting friends, and working out.
She is survived by her daughter Amy Abernethy Pehowic (Ted Pehowic) and son Marc (Dr. Denise) Abernethy; grandchildren Nuriel, Stosh, Rivkah and Noach Pehowic and Anna and Benym Abernethy; siblings Paula (Ken) Ball and Louis (Elizabeth) Agnelli; and many more family and friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Roy C. Abernethy.
Memorial donations may be made to Utah Animal Advocacy Foundation (UAAF.org) in lieu of flowers. Based on her wishes, a private celebration of her life will be held for immediate family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 3, 2020