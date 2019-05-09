Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
For more information about
Lucina Villar
View Funeral Home Obituary
Vigil
Sunday, May 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Cathedral of the Madeline
331 E S. Temple
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucina Villar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucina Villar


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lucina Villar Obituary
Lucina Villar
1928 ~ 2019
Lucina Villar, 90, died Saturday, 4th of May 2019 peacefully in her home. She was born on the 30th of June 1928 in Mexico D.F., Mexico, daughter of Primitivo and Elodia Carrillo Hernandez. She married Francisco Villar on 11th of July 1947 in Mexico.
She was educated in Mexico and came to the United States following her marriage. She was employed by McMullin Orchards for 31 years. Since her retirement she made her home is Salt Lake.
Survivors include four sons and two daughters Carlos (Maria), Norma, Hugo (Monica), Bernardo (Zulma), Adrian, Sonia (David) Smaldone, 14 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Vigil Services will be held Sunday, 12th of May, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. Funeral services will be held Monday, 13th of May, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Cathedral of the Madeline, 331 E S. Temple, Salt Lake City, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
Download Now