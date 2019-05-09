|
|
Lucina Villar
1928 ~ 2019
Lucina Villar, 90, died Saturday, 4th of May 2019 peacefully in her home. She was born on the 30th of June 1928 in Mexico D.F., Mexico, daughter of Primitivo and Elodia Carrillo Hernandez. She married Francisco Villar on 11th of July 1947 in Mexico.
She was educated in Mexico and came to the United States following her marriage. She was employed by McMullin Orchards for 31 years. Since her retirement she made her home is Salt Lake.
Survivors include four sons and two daughters Carlos (Maria), Norma, Hugo (Monica), Bernardo (Zulma), Adrian, Sonia (David) Smaldone, 14 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Vigil Services will be held Sunday, 12th of May, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. Funeral services will be held Monday, 13th of May, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Cathedral of the Madeline, 331 E S. Temple, Salt Lake City, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 9, 2019