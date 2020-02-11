|
|
On February 9, 2020 our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, best friend, and "in-charge" Aunt Lucy passed away unexpectedly. She was born October 12, 1956 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Reed LeRoy Roberts and Roziena Frederika Hemmes.
Lucy was always so full of life and had such a good heart. Whenever the Jazz/Broncos, a nearby child, or any family member needed tough love though, Lucy was always up to the job. She always would let you know where you stood and what needed to be done.
Lucy was always the first to show up at family parties and made sure you had a good time. She ensured there was no "crummy" potato salad, plenty of chips, salsa and Mountain Dew. She could be heard asking "is there any coconut or pineapple in that?" Those things she could not tolerate!
Her amazing ability to work physically hard, made Lucy as tough as nails but when it came to her love of animals her soft side came out. She showed patience and love for stray and adopted animals, including her three kitties she leaves behind, Nibs, Tigger and Baby.
Lucy loved to garden (her tomatoes were amazing), hike, fish, camp and rock to Bon Jovi. Her care and diligence of watching over the resting place of those who have passed before her was unmatched. There is a closet full of dried flowers to prove it.
Lucy we hope that these memories fulfill your need for specific details. We love you and will miss you. Rest in peace with Dad.
She is survived by her husband Kim Lee, children Jason Lee (Dawn) and Nauni Lee, grandchild Cole McGilloway, mother Roziena Roberts, sisters LaRea Herron, Shirlene Campbell (Marty), Shawna Spencer (John) and brother Brent Roberts (Carolyn) and numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Lucy was preceded in death by her father and her beloved four-legged friends Scooter and Toby.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Bountiful 22nd Ward House located at 990 North 100 West Bountiful, Utah. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will follow at the Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020