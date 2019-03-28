|
|
Lucy Cate Schreck
2007 ~ 2019
Our beautiful, smart, funny, curly red-haired, magical, curious and loving daughter Lucy Cate left us March 16, 2019 in Orange, California after a six week courageous fight against bacterial pneumonia she came down with while on a family vacation. Our lives will never be the same.
Lucy was born March 30, 2007 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Lucy was born ten weeks early weighing just over one pound and spent 79 days in the NICU at LDS Hospital. She's been our miracle since day one.
Lucy was a 6th grader at Dilworth Elementary where she was loved by both teachers and students. Lucy loved Alice in Wonderland, dance parties at home, Harry Potter, drives with her mom, every dog she ever met, nice hotels and above all her friends and family.
Lucy is survived by her loving parents, Blake and Codi Schreck, baby brother Graham and her pup Bernie Buttercup. Grandparents, Brad and Wendie Worthen and Janet Schreck (Hector Jaimes). Aunts and uncles, Coleman and Calah Worthen, Brinton and Caitlin Newland, Brad and Julie Schreck, Clint and Abby Schreck, Kyle and Cami Schreck and cousins: Holden, Everett, Harrison, Hudson, Carson and Elsie. Along with numerous other loving family members. Preceded in death by grandfather Robert Schreck.
We offer our love and deepest appreciation to the staff at CHOC in Orange, California who loved and cared for Lucy and treated us as family. We will never forget your compassion during those six weeks.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday March 30, 2019 - Lucy's 12th birthday - at the Garden Place at This is the Place Heritage Park 2601 East Sunnyside Avenue, Salt Lake City. The celebration will begin promptly at 10:00 AM and happy, spring colors Lucy loved are encouraged.
We are so thankful to family, friends and strangers who have loved and supported our family during this unimaginable loss. Take time to hug those you love, turn up the music and dance, slow down and watch the sunset and look for the moon. Make even the everyday magical - just as our Lucy did and will continue to do for us everyday. Love you Luce!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019