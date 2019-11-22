|
|
Lucy Lyon Sonntag
1954 ~ 2019
Lucy Lyon Sonntag, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Lucy was born on October 27, 1954 in Henderson, Nevada to Harlan McLachlan and Yvonne Jackson Lyon, the fourth of six children. She spent her childhood and teenage years in Overton, Nevada, working in her father's drug store and graduating from Moapa Valley High School. She followed in her father's footsteps, graduating with a degree in Pharmacy from the University of Utah.
She served a health service mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Guayaquil, Ecuador. She married James Lawrence Sonntag on June 30, 1984 in the Salt Lake City Temple. She and James personally chose their five wonderful children to create their eternal family unit.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law Lawrence and Blanche Sonntag. She is survived by her husband, James, her children Liliana (Zachary) Hollingshead, Joshua, Jared, Katrina and Kevin Sonntag, three grandsons, Madsen Hollingshead, Finnly and Declan Sims, two brothers, David (Donna) Lyon, and Kent (Isis) Lyon, and three sisters, Carla (Bob) Swift, Ruth (Roger) Wray and Elaine Lyon.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at the East Millcreek Sixth Ward Chapel at 3103 East Craig Drive, Millcreek, UT. There will be a viewing on Sunday evening, November 24 from 5:00-7:00 pm, and before the service from 10:00-10:45 am at the East Millcreek Ward Chapel. Please visit www.broomheadfuneralhome.com to view entire obituary and to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 22, 2019