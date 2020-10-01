Lucy S. McClure

1925 ~ 2020

Lucy Simon McClure, age 95, died peacefully at home on September 26, 2020, surrounded by her family, of causes incident to old age. Lucy was vibrant and independent to the end, and her family was blessed to care for her in her own home. Lucy was born in Douglas, Arizona, the daughter of immigrants from Lebanon and Mexico. Although always proud of her immigrant ancestry, she was even more proud to be an American. She had many happy memories of her youth with her beloved siblings, growing up on a turkey ranch. She often said that although they were poor, they were blessed with each other.

When she was in her early 20s, Lucy moved to Alaska to live with her cousin and work as a dental hygienist. While there, she met a dashing young Army soldier, Joseph H. Anderson, who swept her off her feet both on and off the dance floor. Lucy and Joe were married in 1950 and in 1951 were blessed by the birth of their first daughter, Marjorie. The next year, they were thrilled with the arrival of their daughter Janet, who completed their family. While Joe was in the Army, serving tours in Europe and later Korea, the family lived around the country and spent a few years in Japan. In 1957 they settled in Utah, Joe's home state, and Lucy spent the rest of her life in Utah. Lucy later married William Wallace McClure. Lucy and Bill were together for 35 years and had a very happy home, traveling frequently and entertaining with their friends. Bill died in 2014 and Lucy missed him terribly.

Lucy was a devoted and loving mother and matriarch. Her daughters and their families were her pride and joy; she frequently said she was the luckiest woman in the world because of her wonderful family. In addition to spending time with her family and friends, Lucy loved to ballroom dance. She had been taking ballroom dancing lessons and had many friends who she adored at Ballroom Utah. Lucy loved hummingbirds (and all birds) and hated to cook, which she said was against her religion. She was always trying to learn new things, even taking up the iPad in her 90s.

Lucy is survived by her daughters Marjie (Ed) McDermott and Jan Anderson; her grandchildren Tawni (Marcus Sherman), Cade Anderson, Tasha Haws-Heaps (Shane Heaps), Shamus Haws (JoLyn), Eli Haws (Gina), Amy Benning (Mike); great-grandchildren Shinika (Paige Loque), Adriana, Daisy, Zora, Santiago, Ashlee, Teri Dawn, Macady, Rylee, Hagen, Hadlee, Brantly, Dallin, and Austin; and great-great-grandchildren Kash and Savannah. She is also survived by her adoring nieces and nephews, particularly Stephanie (Bill) Branon, Donna (Roger) Mittler, Diane Stevens (Dean Fazekas), and Pat Piroch, all of whom kept in close touch until her final day. Lucy had many dear friends too numerous to name here, including Patti LeClaire, Greg Pedroza, and Martin Skupinski. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Joe and Bill, her brothers Bill and Mickey, and her sisters Jan and Sr. Miriam George.

In her last weeks, Lucy was cared for at home by her family. Her daughters Marjie and Jan, and her granddaughters Tawni and Tasha, were with her all the time-but so many of her descendants came to lend a hand and spend tender time with her. A special treat in her last week were visits from her grandson Cade, who came from California, and her great-granddaughter Shinika and her wife Paige, who came from Oklahoma. They were honored to help with her round-the-clock care. We all enjoyed spending time with Nana, including watching Jeopardy! faithfully every night at 6:30.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be on Thursday, October 2, 2020 at 6:30 pm at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1375 Spring Lane. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Vincent de Paul. (Attendance limited due to the pandemic and masks are mandatory.) St. Vincent was Lucy's parish since she first moved to Utah and she had many beloved friends there; Mgr. George Davich was particularly dear to her heart, becoming a life-long friend. Our family is also grateful to Fr. Joubran Bou-Merhi, who not only baptized several of Lucy's grandchildren but also provided tender last rites to her as she was hours from death. Interment will be private, and we will have a memorial gathering at a later time. To share your remembrances and photos of Lucy or ask to be notified about an upcoming memorial service, please call the family or email LucyMcClureMemories@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to send donations in Lucy's name to St. Vincent de Paul Parrish/Sister Angela (food pantry). Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor.

Lucy often repeated the wise words of Julian of Norwich: "All shall be well, and all shall be well, and all manner of thing shall be well." She hoped that you will carry that message in your heart, and know how much she loved you.



