LuDean Payne Betteridge
1938 ~ 2019
LuDean Betteridge daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and friend.
Born November 14, 1938 to Clarence Alvin and Lucy Zelda Manning Payne in Trenton, Utah. She was the baby sister to five other brothers and sisters. She was raised in Cache Valley, Utah and Brigham City, Utah until at the age of 9 when they moved to Cobre, Nevada. It was there where she met her eternal companion at the ripe old age of Nine.
On August 23, 1955 she married Owen Betteridge. Their life was full of adventures where they traveled with their children to Arizona, Nevada, Northern California, Oregon and Washington then back to Nevada.
There was nothing more important to her than being with her family. She was quite the "tom boy" she played softball, football, basketball, bowling, tetherball, golf and tennis. She and dad were involved parents and became friends with her children's friends.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in many capacities such as in Primary, Young Women's, Stake Genealogy Director, Temple Worker and sang in the ward choir with her husband.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother,
She was a great cook and prided herself in making great pies with the flakiest crust, she made the best apple dumplings, and she improved Grandma B's "stinkin' raisin cake recipe" to a raisin cake everyone wanted.
She is survived by her older sister Norma Morse of Sparks, Nevada; her daughter Holly; Son Boyd (Linda) of Winnemucca, Nevada; Grandchildren Phillip (Lindsey); Nathan (Leslie) and Sarah Hansen (Shawn) and two beautiful great grandaughter's Maquel and Millie; Sister in Law Vivian King of Arizona, Brother in Law Darwin (Donna) Betteridge of Oregon and numerous nieces and nephews.
She endeavored to have everyone she met to leave with a smile.
The family wishes to thank all of the caregivers and numerous friends and neighbors who stepped up to the plate to fill the void left by the death of her husband.
She returned with honor! We love and miss you mom.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Spring Hill Ward, 351 South Lofty Lane, North Salt Lake, Utah, where a viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. and Friday morning 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 16, 2019