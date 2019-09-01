|
Ludell P. Pierson
10/01/1935 ~ 8/26/2019
Funeral Services for Ludell will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 12 noon at the Little Cottonwood 8th Ward located at 6180 South Glenoaks Drive in Murray, Utah. A viewing will be held Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 S. State Street, and Wednesday at the church from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment: Redwood Memorial Estates Cemetery. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019