|
|
1950 ~ 2019
We lost a beautifully electric soul on October 14, 2019.
Luie was so loving and open hearted, she was wonderfully eccentric. She will be unimaginably missed. Luie is survived by sons Guy & Eddie (Sarah) Gabaldon, 15 Grandkids, 10 Great grandkids, 2 brothers, & 4 sisters. She is preceded in death by spouse Richard Parley Hawk Neilson, daughter Kelli Jacobs, daughter in law Wendi-kay, grand-daughter Teania Ison, and parents. Luabell is in her pink 69'Mustang on the highway to heaven.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3610 S 8400 W at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 18, 2019