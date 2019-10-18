Home

Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
(801) 250-2624
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
3610 S 8400 W
Lugene Howard Gabaldon


1950 - 2019
Lugene Howard Gabaldon Obituary
1950 ~ 2019
We lost a beautifully electric soul on October 14, 2019.
Luie was so loving and open hearted, she was wonderfully eccentric. She will be unimaginably missed. Luie is survived by sons Guy & Eddie (Sarah) Gabaldon, 15 Grandkids, 10 Great grandkids, 2 brothers, & 4 sisters. She is preceded in death by spouse Richard Parley Hawk Neilson, daughter Kelli Jacobs, daughter in law Wendi-kay, grand-daughter Teania Ison, and parents. Luabell is in her pink 69'Mustang on the highway to heaven.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3610 S 8400 W at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 18, 2019
