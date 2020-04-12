|
In Loving Memory
Luis Fernando Smith, 62, died March 22, 2020, at the University Hospital due to complications from Influenza A. The son of Pilar Pobil Smith and Walter George Smith, Luis was raised and lived in Salt Lake City.
From the time he could crawl, Luis was impossible to contain - every fence, wall and window became a challenge to conquer. From the age of six he focused that energy on downhill skiing, at which he excelled. Although an avid reader and gifted artist, he fiercely and unequivocally rejected academia. During his school years, Luis and his friends were always up to some mischief, and while his friends settled into more conventional lives, Luis's passion for freedom and adventure drove him to the end.
At age 18, Luis moved to Moab, Utah, where he was a river guide at Tag-A-Long Tours for several years. He delighted his clients, many of them French and German, with his fearlessness; with his expert cooking on a Coleman Stove (a specialty was Chicken Cordon Bleu, created with the classic ingredients, including a touch of Dijon mustard, which the Moab locals in the late '70s disparagingly called "hippy mustard"); and with his deep knowledge of the American Southwest.
After leaving that job, every summer Luis continued to lead trips down the Colorado River, and others, with his large community of rafters. His unusual oars, hand-painted by his artist mother, augmented his status as a river-rafting legend. In the past weeks his family has been flooded with letters and emails from people who recount stories of the joy, the depth, the love, the off-color humor and the adventure that Luis brought to their lives. According to these friends and admirers, to ride the river with Luis was to know and to understand him.
When Luis moved back to Salt Lake City he began to work as a novice builder, first learning to frame houses and eventually graduating to journeyman status. From furniture to cabinetry to house remodels, everything Luis worked on and created was done with an artist's eye and an artist's hand; anything less than perfection was unacceptable.
Luis struggled, too. Far from perfect, he could be a recluse and a curmudgeon, disappearing into himself when away from his sources of passion. Even then he was always reading, learning and contemplating. According to his partner of many years, Monica Hilding, his daily habit was to wake up early, prepare the coffee and read the Salt Lake Tribune from cover to cover. He never missed an obituary.
In recent years he has been an invaluable aide to his mother, helping to maintain the Avenues house that has become headquarters for the Pilar Pobil Legacy Foundation. Countless "passing acquaintances" who met Luis at an event in Pilar's house or garden have expressed sadness at his loss. Even though Luis was shy, and sometimes elusive, anyone who took time to connect with him came to know his depth and kindness.
Luis will be sadly missed by his mother, Pilar Pobil; his sisters, Monica Pasqual and Maggie Smith de Cerdá; his long-time partner, Monica Hilding; and his many, many friends. There will be a celebration of Luis's life this summer in Pilar Pobil's garden. Luis was passionate about the preservation of Southern Utah and in particular, Bears Ears. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Utah Dine Bikeyah in Luis's name. http://www.utahdinebikeyah.org
