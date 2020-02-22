|
Luitsen (Lou) Vredeveld
1951~2020
Luitsen (Lou) Vredeveld, passed away at age 68 on February 14, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. He was born April 30th, 1951. He married his sweetheart, Carol Lynn, on August 27, 1971.
He retired at age 65 after working for 28 years with HOJ / Hesco Engineering
Lou was an adventurous man who enjoyed many things including; traveling, family vacations, spending time at his cabin, rebuilding classic cars, carpentry and projects around the house.
Lou took pleasure in spending time with his sweetheart, Carol and their little dog Bella, as well as his children and grandchildren. As he would say, "Another day in paradise." His quick wit, warm smile, hearty hello and loving personality won the hearts of all that knew him.
Lou and Carol have been members of the Utah Miata Club for 15 years. Lou served in many different leadership capacities within the club. He enjoyed planning group trips and drives with their Miata family.
Lou is survived by his wife, Carol Lynn, sons Landon (Elisa), James (Hillary), Nick (Annette), daughter Stephanie (Joe) and his two brothers Henk and Bert (Virginia). Also, by his cherished grandchildren Sierra (Josh), Courtney, Caitlin, Cameron, Colton, Torin, Chase, Grady, a granddaughter on the way and two great-grandchildren Jack and Jordan. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, two brothers and a sister.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, at 12:00pm at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary 7800 S. 3115 E. Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121. There will be a viewing preceding the funeral from 10:30-11:45am along with Monday the 24th from 6-8 pm.
Interment will be at 1:30pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd (10600 So) Sandy, UT 84092.
Complete obituary can be found online at: www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020