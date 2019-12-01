Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
LDS Chapel
2925 E. Bengal Blvd. (7800 S)
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Chapel
2925 E. Bengal Blvd. (7800 S)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LuJean Leake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LuJean M. Leake


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LuJean M. Leake Obituary
LuJean Mortensen Leake
1929-2019
LuJean Mortensen Leake, wife of Robert Lawrence Leake, daughter of Victor Julius and Lula Roskelley Mortensen. Born March 30, 1929 in Logan, UT. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Chapel located at 2925 E. Bengal Blvd. (7800 S). A visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S) from 6-8 p.m. and the day of the service at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LuJean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -