LuJean Mortensen Leake
1929-2019
LuJean Mortensen Leake, wife of Robert Lawrence Leake, daughter of Victor Julius and Lula Roskelley Mortensen. Born March 30, 1929 in Logan, UT. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Chapel located at 2925 E. Bengal Blvd. (7800 S). A visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S) from 6-8 p.m. and the day of the service at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019