Lula Flake

Lula Flake Obituary
Lula Mae Flake
1920 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Mrs. Flake returned home to her Heavenly Father on July 5, 2019 at home surrounded by her family at the age of 98. Services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 1090 South State Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111 on Saturday July 13, 2019 with a viewing at 11:00 AM with services to follow at noon. Interment will be at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah, 84123. A full obituary can be found at www.memorialutah.com/obituary/redwood/lula-mae-flake/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 9, 2019
