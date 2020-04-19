|
1937 ~ 2020
Lula Mae (Chandler) Davis, 82, passed away April 3, 2020 in West Valley City peacefully in her sleep from chronic kidney disease and post-polio syndrome. Born July 23rd, 1937 in Kanosh, Utah to Thomas R and Lucy Belle Thompson Chandler. She married Melvin Lester Davis July 2nd, 1958 in Las Vegas, Nevada; solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple August 22nd, 1977. Faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Served 15 years as nursery leader aka "Grandma Lula" and missionary Salt Lake City Mission 8/2007 to 2/2009. Housekeeper, care giver and home health aide over 30 years. Loved cats, dogs, hobbies; gardening, sewing, crocheting, knitting, collecting mugs, and cooking. Thoughtful, loyal, sense of humor, caring she cherished her family and friends. Survived by her brother, James (Annette) Butters, nephew, nieces, great nieces and nephews, and friends who loved and cared for her like family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin L Davis; daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Davis; mother, Lucy Belle Thompson Butters; aunts and uncles.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there was no public viewing and funeral. A small private graveside was held April 14, 2020 at the South Jordan Cemetery. A memorial may be held at a later date when a group can gather properly. For full obituary go to: www.bergmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020