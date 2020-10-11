1937 ~ 2020

Lu lived a good, independent life to the end. And she died a good death. She loved her family: her three sons, their wives and pets, her parents, long gone now, her siblings, nephews, nieces, far-flung cousins. She loved her friends. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, country music, digging in the dirt, books, movies and traveling with her kids. And she loved reading the morning paper in bed, in a robe and nightgown. It was an activity she considered incomplete until the crossword was solved. In bed is where she died of natural causes Sept. 27, at age 82, amid the pages of The Salt Lake Tribune. The crossword had been finished.

LuLu Margaret Huber Walton was born Dec. 30, 1937, on a homestead in Lapoint, Utah, to Elmer "Dutch" and Irva Fillerup Huber. She was the youngest of five children. She graduated from Union High School in Roosevelt in 1956, earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the BYU School of Nursing in 1960, and began a career as an operating-room nurse at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City. There she met Harold Walton. They married Sept. 1, 1961, in the Salt Lake Temple. Hal and Margaret, as she was known in adult life, had three children. They later divorced. In January 2000, she retired as OR supervisor at the Salt Lake VA Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents; by a sister, Shirley Jensen (Berlin); a brother Merlin E. Huber (Darlene); brother Doyle L. Huber; sister-in-law Jenny H. Huber; parents-in-law Wilhelmina (Minnie) and Harold B. Walton; her former husband; and brother-in-law Jeffrey S. Lee. Survivors include her three sons and their wives, Jeffrey S. Walton (Robyn), Robb H. Walton (Dana), James H. Walton (Zandra), brother Marvin A. Huber, sister-in-law Karen O. Huber, sister-in-law Mary Ann Walton Lee, and myriad extended family and friends.

When circumstances allow, we will gather to memorialize this sweet woman's wonderful life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Red Butte Garden, where Margaret volunteered, or the Utah Food Bank.



