LuWana Paxman
1936 - 2020
LuWana Naegle Paxman
1936 ~ 2020
West Jordan, UT-LuWana Naegle Paxman lovingly known as "Mama LuWana", 84, returned home on June 14, 2020 in her home of 53 years in West Jordan, Utah. She was born on March 22, 1936 in Thatcher, Arizona to LeRoy and Bernice Naegle. She was raised in Concho and St. Johns, AZ. She married Mark Wayne Paxman her sweetheart of 59 years and together they raised the six Paxman Girls. LuWana loved her family, the Gospel, and serving others. You are loved and forever in our hearts! A funeral service will be held on Thursday 6/18/2020 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123. A viewing will be held Wednesday 6/17/2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Thursday 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the same location. Please visit Memorialutah.com for the full obituary and live-streaming instructions for viewing and funeral service.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.
