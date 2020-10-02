1963 ~ 2020
Luz "Nana" Milagros Hernandez, 56 of Tacoma Washington passed away Sept. 9, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.
Nana was born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico to Jose Manuel Hernandez and Evangelina Reyes on Sept. 10, 1963. She later moved to New York, then to Salt Lake City, Utah where she completed her education. Nana and Billy Zoller shared 30 years of nearly a perfect marriage. Two imperfect individuals who worked hard at giving it their all and refused to give up on each other. Nana spent many of her years working in office Admin. Later Nana, Billy and their son, Kalani moved to Washington state where she resided until her death. She loved being outdoors and sharing her passion of cooking her native Puerto Rican cuisine. Nana also had a deep unwavering love for her faith.
Nana is preceded in death by her father; Jose Manuel Hernandez, grandmother; Marina Perez Rios, sister; Emily, and brother; Willie.
Nana is survived by husband Billy Zoller, Son Kalani Hernandez, Mother Evangelina Reyes, brother's David and Joe Hernandez, and sister Eva "Gigi" Hansen, and many nieces and nephews.
We invite you to join a virtual mass services through live stream 10/03/20 at 1130 am - STMUtah.org
>click on the live stream option or through the church's Facebook page Saint Thomas more catholic parish.