1/1
Luz Milagros "Nana" Hernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luz's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1963 ~ 2020
Luz "Nana" Milagros Hernandez, 56 of Tacoma Washington passed away Sept. 9, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.
Nana was born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico to Jose Manuel Hernandez and Evangelina Reyes on Sept. 10, 1963. She later moved to New York, then to Salt Lake City, Utah where she completed her education. Nana and Billy Zoller shared 30 years of nearly a perfect marriage. Two imperfect individuals who worked hard at giving it their all and refused to give up on each other. Nana spent many of her years working in office Admin. Later Nana, Billy and their son, Kalani moved to Washington state where she resided until her death. She loved being outdoors and sharing her passion of cooking her native Puerto Rican cuisine. Nana also had a deep unwavering love for her faith.
Nana is preceded in death by her father; Jose Manuel Hernandez, grandmother; Marina Perez Rios, sister; Emily, and brother; Willie.
Nana is survived by husband Billy Zoller, Son Kalani Hernandez, Mother Evangelina Reyes, brother's David and Joe Hernandez, and sister Eva "Gigi" Hansen, and many nieces and nephews.
We invite you to join a virtual mass services through live stream 10/03/20 at 1130 am - STMUtah.org >click on the live stream option or through the church's Facebook page Saint Thomas more catholic parish.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
Surely missing her and and Our talks, sometimes tears, but always ending with GOD BLESS YOU! I Know she is in heaven looking down on all of us. Someday we will all be together again.
Noelani
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved