Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Therese of the Child Jesus Catholic Church
624 Lennox St.
Midvale, UT
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese of the Child Jesus Catholic Church
624 Lennox St.
Midvale, UT
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Therese of the Child Jesus Catholic Church
624 Lennox St.
Midvale, UT
Lydia Delgado Trujillo


1926 - 2019
Lydia Delgado Trujillo Obituary
Lydia Delgado Trujillo
1926 ~ 2019
Lydia Delgado Trujillo passed away on October 25th at the age of 93. Lydia was born August 3, 1926 in Dividend, Utah to the late Tiburcia and Alejo Delgado. On November 4th, there will be a family program, celebrating her life and Rosary at 10 am , followed by a funeral mass at 11:30 am at St. Therese of the Child Jesus Catholic Church, 624 Lennox St., Midvale. A viewing will be held just prior, at the Church from 9 am to 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please bring a card or note with some favorite memories of her.
Interment will be at Sandy City Cemetery, 700 East 9000 South, Sandy. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019
