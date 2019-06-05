|
Lyla Perkins Jones
1945 ~ 2019
Lyla Fae Willoughby Perkins Jones has returned to the loving arms of our Heavenly Father, surrounded by her family, on June 1, 2019. She was born on April 18, 1945 in Orem, Utah, to William Leroy and Evelyn Selma Willoughby.
Lyla is survived by her husband, Raymond Jones; son Von (Debby) Perkins; grandsons Derek (Vanessa) and Brandon; siblings Gay Hone Rowley, Nancy Reese, Alanalie (Larry) Olsen, Roger Willoughby. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother Vernon Brent Willoughby.
She was stricken with Polio at age 4. After enduring many painful surgeries, she was left without the use of her legs. Despite her handicap, she lived a full life, was able to work, have a son and even purchase a home on her own, a rare thing for any single woman in the 70's, let alone one with so many additional challenges. She was upbeat, happy and kind to everyone. She never wanted to burden others with her struggles.
She found the love of her life, later in life. She and Ray were just shy of their 35th wedding anniversary when she passed. Ray became a second father to her son, Von, and grandfather to her grandchildren, Derek and Brandon.
Lyla will be remembered fondly and missed greatly by all who were lucky enough to have known her.
A viewing will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, 4:00-6:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Humane Society.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 5, 2019